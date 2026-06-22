You can now talk to Xiaowei AI assistant in WeChat

Tech details

Xiaowei relies on WeLM and DeepSeek

Xiaowei primarily relies on Weixin's proprietary large language model (LLM) WeLM, but can also use DeepSeek to handle certain queries. This dual approach is a strategic move by Tencent to leverage its own technology while also utilizing external resources when necessary. The successful integration of advanced AI capabilities into WeChat could give Tencent an edge over other major Chinese players in the tech space and help monetize this new technology.