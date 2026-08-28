Tencent rolls out open source Hy4 preview on Hugging Face
Technology
Tencent just rolled out Hy4 preview, its new open-source AI model built to help with coding, research, and even financial analysis.
Announced on August 28, 2026 and now live on Hugging Face, Hy4 uses a clever "mixture-of-experts" setup: think 770 billion parameters in total, but only 49 billion get tapped per query to keep things running fast.
Hy4 to power CodeBuddy and WorkBuddy
Hy4 is set to power up Tencent's own tools like CodeBuddy and WorkBuddy.
While the company admits this first version isn't perfect (it can be slow with tough questions or double-check answers too much), it's a big step in Tencent's push to stay ahead in the crowded AI race.
This follows their Hunyuan 3.0 launch in April 2026 and bringing on former OpenAI researcher Yao Shunyu to lead their AI efforts.