Tennessee sues Meta over Instagram features blamed for teen harm
Meta, the company behind Instagram, is in court in Tennessee after being accused of making the app addictive and hiding research about its impact on teens' mental health.
The state says Instagram's features, like autoplay and disappearing content, were designed to keep young users scrolling, even though internal studies showed this could be harmful.
Tennessee wants financial penalties and changes to how Instagram works.
Meta denies claims, cites legal immunity
Meta denies the claims, saying its safeguards for teens are enough and citing legal immunity.
But this trial is part of a bigger wave: many US states are suing Meta over how its platforms affect kids.
Earlier this year, New Mexico won $375 million from Meta for misleading users about safety, setting a precedent that could influence Tennessee's case and future trials.
The jury will decide if Meta broke state law before any penalties or platform changes happen.