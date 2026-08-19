TerraPower founded by Bill Gates plans 1st AI data center
Technology
TerraPower, founded by Bill Gates, plans to announce its first data center project this year, with construction expected to break ground in 2027.
This would make it its second power plant, with its first already under construction in Wyoming.
The goal? To help power the next wave of AI with steady, reliable energy.
Meta buying 8 Natrium reactors
While the client for this new site hasn't been named yet, TerraPower recently revealed Meta is buying eight of its Natrium reactors, so big tech is definitely interested.
Its special molten salt reactor can store extra heat when demand is low and use it later when things get busy, keeping everything efficient and eco-friendly.