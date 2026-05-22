Texas sues Meta and WhatsApp for allegedly misrepresenting message encryption Technology May 22, 2026

Texas is suing Meta and WhatsApp, saying they misled users about how secure their messages really are.

The lawsuit argues that WhatsApp promises full encryption but actually has access to nearly all private chats.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called out the company, saying, "WhatsApp markets its services as secure and encrypted, but it does not deliver on those promises."

Meta denies these claims, insisting they can't access people's encrypted messages.