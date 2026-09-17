Thales CEO Patrice Caine urges global AI rules and oversight
Technology
Thales, a major French tech and defense company, is urging the world to set some ground rules for AI.
Its CEO Patrice Caine says handling AI isn't just about tech: it's also a big job for governments.
This comes as France's finance minister wants Europe to speed up its own AI game so it doesn't have to rely so much on US companies.
Thales launches Hexaforce for NATO
AI is quickly becoming a key player in defense, with NATO picking U.S.-based Palantir's system for its operations.
Thales has responded by launching its own Hexaforce platform to help NATO and its allies boost their capabilities.
While there are worries about depending too much on US tech, Thales is focusing on building up Europe's own strengths instead of getting caught up in rivalry.