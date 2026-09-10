The Economic Times and Accenture launch Agentic AI hackathon
Technology
The Economic Times and Accenture are teaming up for the ET AI Hackathon: Agentic Edition, all about "Agentic AI": think smarter systems that don't just reply, but actually make decisions and get things done.
If you're an experienced AI pro, this is your shot to tackle real enterprise problems and show off what agentic tech can do.
AI pros register by Sept 20
If you've got at least three years working in AI, machine learning, or similar fields, you're welcome to join.
Winners score cash prizes (₹100,000 for the champ, ₹60,000 for runner-up, ₹40,000 for second place), plus a chance at interviews with Accenture.
It's a great way to connect with industry leaders and maybe even land your next gig.
Just remember, registrations close September 20!