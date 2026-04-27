The Economic Times reveals categories for 2026 AI Product Awards
Technology
The Economic Times just revealed the categories for its 2026 Most Innovative AI Product Awards, shining a spotlight on how AI is shaking up India's economy.
From finance and healthcare to retail and e-commerce, these awards are all about celebrating the tech that's modernizing industries and setting new standards for innovation.
Awards cover 11 sectors including banking
This year's awards cover 11 sectors: think BFSI Transformation (that's banking, financial services, and insurance), ITES & Technology Services, FinTech and Payments, Marketing and Consumer Engagement, Cybersecurity & Risk Management, Healthcare and MedTech, Retail & Consumer Experience, E-commerce and Quick Commerce, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, AI Special Product/innovation, and Life Sciences and Pharma.