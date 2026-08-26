'The Infinity Machine' biography follows Sir Demis Hassabis's AI journey
Technology
A new biography, The Infinity Machine, drops in March 2026 and dives into the life of Sir Demis Hassabis, the brains behind Google DeepMind and chief scientist at Alphabet.
Written by Sebastian Mallaby, the book explores how Hassabis went from chess prodigy to being knighted in March 2024 for his services to artificial intelligence (AI).
DeepMind's breakthroughs and global competition
Hassabis led DeepMind to create game-changing AI like AlphaGo (which beat the world's best Go player) and AlphaFold (a breakthrough in protein folding).
The book also covers how he steered DeepMind through tough competition with OpenAI's GPT models and rising Chinese labs like DeepSeek, highlighting the global race to shape AI's future.