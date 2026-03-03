These cyborg cockroaches are now serving in the military
A German startup called SWARM Biotactics is turning science fiction into reality—its team has deployed real, backpack-wearing cockroaches for military reconnaissance with NATO and the German army.
These "cyborg" Madagascar hissing cockroaches are fitted with tiny electronics and sensors, letting them sneak through places where drones just can't go.
Each cockroach carries backpacks reported to weigh roughly 3-15gm
Each cockroach carries backpacks reported to weigh roughly 3-15gm—like cameras and microphones—and can be steered remotely or move in swarms using smart algorithms.
Thanks to their natural toughness, they can crawl through rubble and tight spaces almost silently, making them perfect for tricky environments.
The company has raised €13 million so far
SWARM Biotactics has raised €13 million so far (including a major €10 million round) and is now ramping up production across Europe and North America.
With paying NATO customers already on board, the company is quickly becoming a leader in military bio-robotics.