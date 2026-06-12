WhatsApp will soon stop working on these iPhones

Support evaluation

Last year, WhatsApp ended support for older iPhones

Meta regularly reviews the operating system support for WhatsApp. The company looks at which platforms have the least active users and if they are still receiving security updates. Last year, it ended support for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus as they couldn't meet the app's software requirements. However, this latest change is less disruptive since all currently supported iPhones can be updated to a compatible iOS version.