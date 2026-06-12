WhatsApp will soon stop working on these iPhones
What's the story
Meta has announced that WhatsApp will require iOS 15.5 or later starting November 30, 2026. The change raises the minimum supported version from the current iOS 15.1 requirement, impacting a number of older iPhone models still capable of running but not yet updated to this latest version. The affected devices include the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, first-generation iPhone SE, as well as the iPhone 7 and its Plus variant.
Update details
Meta isn't dropping support for these models
It's important to note that Meta isn't dropping support for these models. The company is simply raising the minimum operating system version needed to run the app. Apple's iOS 15.8.8 update is the last software release available for these devices, which can be installed through the Software Update section in the Settings app of their respective phones.
User action
How to update your iPhone
To keep using WhatsApp, users need to go to Settings > General > Software Update and install any pending updates before November 30. Meta has said that users with unsupported software versions will get notifications within WhatsApp before the deadline. These alerts are meant to give users ample time to update their devices and prevent service interruptions.
Support evaluation
Last year, WhatsApp ended support for older iPhones
Meta regularly reviews the operating system support for WhatsApp. The company looks at which platforms have the least active users and if they are still receiving security updates. Last year, it ended support for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus as they couldn't meet the app's software requirements. However, this latest change is less disruptive since all currently supported iPhones can be updated to a compatible iOS version.