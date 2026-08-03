Thibault Sottiaux says Google withheld LMChat over search concerns

Google actually laid the groundwork for modern AI chatbots by introducing the Transformer architecture in 2017.

Even though it developed advanced models like LaMDA and PaLM, these were mostly used internally due to concerns about accuracy and safety.

Meanwhile, OpenAI's ChatGPT took off fast, hitting 100 million users in just two months, and now has 1 billion monthly users as of August 2026.

Google's Gemini is close behind with 950 million users, showing just how fierce the AI competition has become.