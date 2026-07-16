Thinking Machines launches Inkling open-weight AI with 975 billion parameters
Thinking Machines, a San Francisco startup led by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, just launched Inkling, an open-weight AI model you can actually download, tweak, and run yourself.
With 975 billion parameters under the hood, it's one of the biggest general-purpose AIs out there and marks the company's first big release since starting up in 2025.
Available on Tinker, strong for agents
You can grab Inkling on its Tinker platform or other dev sites.
While it doesn't beat top models from Google or Anthropic overall, it stands out for agent-specific tasks, making it a cool option for developers who want to customize powerful AI tools.
Plus, with Western open-source AI lagging behind China's popular models like Alibaba's Qwen, Inkling is helping close that gap for anyone looking to build something new.