Third-party data center fire causes Google Cloud slowdowns in India
Technology
A fire at a third-party data center has caused Google Cloud services to slow down or glitch for users in India.
The emergency shutdown isolated a key network point in Delhi, leading to higher delays and spotty connections for people in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and nearby cities.
Google working to reroute traffic
The outage is affecting apps, websites, and company systems that rely on Google Cloud, so many businesses are feeling the pinch.
Since Google Cloud is big for data processing and AI tools (and competes with AWS and Azure), this disruption matters.
Google says it is working on ways to reroute traffic and get things back to normal.