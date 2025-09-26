Next Article
This AI device can help you heal wounds faster
Technology
Scientists at UC Santa Cruz are developing a smart device called a-Heal that helps wounds heal about 25% quicker.
It uses a tiny camera to check on your wound every couple of hours, then lets AI decide if you need a boost—either with gentle electrical pulses or a dose of medication to speed things up.
In animal trials, a-Heal helped wounds heal about 25% faster
In animal trials, wounds treated with a-Heal healed about 25% faster than those using old-school methods.
Because it works automatically and right on the spot, this tech could be especially helpful for people in remote places who don't have easy access to doctors.
The research was just published this year in npj Biomedical Innovations.