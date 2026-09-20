China develops paint that cools walls by 25°C
What's the story
China has developed a revolutionary super-coating that can reduce wall temperatures by as much as 25 degree Celsius during summer. The innovative material works on the principles of radiative cooling and does not require any electricity or cooling agents. Its performance is said to be better than any other similar product available globally, according to a report in the state-run Science and Technology Daily.
Testing phase
Real-world testing and mass production
The new super-coating has been put through six months of real-world testing at a petrochemical plant in Hainan, a southern island province of China.
The successful results from these tests have paved the way for mass production of this innovative material.
It could potentially be used on a wider scale in public infrastructure and homes, making it an important development in building cooling technology.
Cooling revolution
A game-changer for the construction industry
The super-coating's ability to cut down wall temperatures by such a large margin could be a game-changer for the construction industry.
It could help reduce the reliance on air conditioning systems, thereby saving energy and reducing electricity costs.
The development of this material comes at a time when Europe is reeling under extreme heatwaves, highlighting the need for effective building cooling solutions.