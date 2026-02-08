This electronic skin helps robots distinguish between gentle touch, pressure

Scientists at the Technical University of Munich have built an electronic skin that helps humanoid robots detect mechanical stress and distinguish ordinary touch from damaging force. This smart skin uses flexible sensors and special signal patterns to tell gentle touches from dangerous pressure, making robots more aware of what's happening around them.

The skin can send info to robot's 'brain' If a robot gets a safe tap, the skin sends info to its "brain."

But if something could hurt it, the skin triggers an instant reflex—like pulling away in milliseconds.

Its network of flexible sensors and neuromorphic architecture enable detection of contact location and intensity, supporting fast protective responses.

The skin consistently responded correctly in tests The team tested a range of interactions from light touches to progressively stronger, potentially damaging forces.

The skin consistently responded correctly in tests and maintained stable signal performance across repeated contact cycles.

Plus, if part of it breaks, you can swap out just that section—no big repairs needed.