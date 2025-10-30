This free AI tool can create your entire marketing campaign

Google Labs and DeepMind just rolled out Pomelli, a free AI tool made to help small businesses whip up marketing campaigns fast—no design skills needed. By scanning your website, Pomelli builds a "Business DNA" profile that nails your brand's vibe, colors, fonts, and images. From there, it creates editable logos, social posts, ads, and more that you can tweak before downloading.

You can edit the generated content Pomelli uses AI to get what makes your brand unique—visually and in tone—then auto-generates campaign ideas or lets you type in your own prompts.

You can quickly edit text, images, and layouts right inside the tool without messing up your brand look.

Pomelli aims to help small businesses Unlike old-school marketing tools with stiff templates or lots of manual work, Pomelli combines deep brand analysis with instant content creation—including, according to some sources, AI-generated videos.

It's all about giving small businesses authentic marketing materials that scale as they grow.