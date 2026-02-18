How Toto's ceramics business could benefit from AI boom

Japan 's famous toilet manufacturer, Toto Ltd, is emerging as an unlikely player in the AI and semiconductor boom. The company has been a leader in high-tech ceramics, a field that is now being recognized by activist investors. UK-based Palliser Capital recently entered Toto's shareholder registry and called the company "the most undervalued and overlooked AI memory beneficiary."

Advanced ceramics Toto's precision ceramics play For decades, Toto has been perfecting precision ceramics used in advanced semiconductor fabs. These high-performance components play a crucial role in stabilizing delicate silicon wafers during manufacturing processes like etching and deposition. The firm's advanced ceramics range includes air bearings, bonding capillaries, and electrostatic chucks designed for chipmaking tools. This division already contributes around 40% of Toto's operating profit.

Market position Activist investor pushes for change at Toto As global AI demand surges, so does the necessity for high-density memory and chips powering data centers. With China tightening its control over rare materials and global chip supply chains under pressure, companies like Toto are at the forefront of this market. Palliser Capital is urging Toto's management to highlight its hidden strengths and deploy its net cash more strategically.

Future prospects Analysts weigh in on Toto's potential Analysts at Goldman Sachs and other research firms believe Toto's materials expertise will help it benefit from the rebound in NAND and DRAM markets. The company's shares have surged nearly 40% this year, driven by rising analyst coverage and activist optimism. However, some of Palliser's claims seem bullish marketing rather than established fact.

