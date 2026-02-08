This jelly robot can bend, twist, and swing Technology Feb 08, 2026

Scientists in the UK have built a super-stretchy jelly-like robot made from electro-morphing gel (e-MG).

Made from a special gel, it can stretch nearly three times its size and move in all sorts of ways—twisting, bending, even swinging—just by using electric fields.

And it does all this without any motors or magnets.