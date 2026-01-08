This lollipop plays music directly in your head! Technology Jan 08, 2026

Lava Tech Brands just dropped something wild at CES 2026—a lollipop that actually plays music inside your head.

Called the Lollipop Star, it uses bone-conduction tech, so when you bite in, the handle sends vibrations through your jawbone and straight to your inner ear.

No headphones or speakers needed—just candy and a beat.