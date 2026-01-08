Next Article
This lollipop plays music directly in your head!
Technology
Lava Tech Brands just dropped something wild at CES 2026—a lollipop that actually plays music inside your head.
Called the Lollipop Star, it uses bone-conduction tech, so when you bite in, the handle sends vibrations through your jawbone and straight to your inner ear.
No headphones or speakers needed—just candy and a beat.
Sweet tunes and flavors
Each $8.99 Lollipop Star comes with one preloaded song and a fun flavor pairing: peach with Ice Spice, blueberry with Akon, or lime with Armani White.
The product is aimed at impulse buyers, particularly children, blending sweet treats with a cool music experience all in one bite.