This pill that mimics Viagra can slow progression of Alzheimer's
What's the story
A global study has suggested that a pill, AR1001, which mimics the action of Viagra, can slow cognitive decline in early-stage Alzheimer's patients not receiving any other treatment by nearly a third. The research was conducted across 13 countries including the UK and presented at the 'Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease' conference in Boston. The medication works by relaxing blood vessels and boosting blood flow to the brain.
Trial results
AR1001 slowed cognitive decline by an impressive 31%
In the phase three trial, researchers found that AR1001 slowed cognitive decline by an impressive 31% in early Alzheimer's patients who were not on any other treatment.
The South Korean company AriBio produces this phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor drug, which is from the same family of medicines as Viagra.
However, it did not show statistically significant results in a wider group of patients taking other drugs.
Expert opinions
'Very promising' results, say experts
Professor Tara Spires-Jones, a professor of neurodegeneration at the University of Edinburgh and a fellow at the Academy of Medical Sciences, said the results were "very promising."
She explained that "this drug acts through boosting blood flow and likely also directly stimulating pathways in brain cells that promote learning and memory."
Dr. Sheona Scales, director of research at Alzheimer's Research UK, called the findings "very encouraging," noting AR1001's unique approach as an oral drug targeting a specific enzyme.
Treatment strategy
Unique approach of AR1001 oral drug
Dr. Sheona Scales, director of research at Alzheimer's Research UK, emphasized AR1001's distinct approach, saying it "acts on a specific enzyme and influences several other processes involved in brain function."
She added that the trial showed a statistically significant slowing of clinical decline in participants not taking other commonly used Alzheimer's medications alongside the trial drug.
However, this benefit was not significant across the overall trial group.