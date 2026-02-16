This robot dog can patrol factories and spot gas leaks
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just showed off its quadruped robot at the India AI Summit.
Designed to move around on four legs, this "robot dog" uses AI to monitor construction sites, warehouses, and factories while alerting technicians when it finds problems.
It can navigate rough terrain and stairs
Packed with depth cameras, LiDAR, sensors, and a powerful onboard computer, the bot can handle rough ground and stairs while collecting data from machines and electrical panels.
It spots issues like gas leaks or pressure drops in real time and sends out alerts if something's off.
It can help keep humans out of dangerous situations
By taking over routine patrols—like checking blueprints or safety compliance—the robot helps keep people out of risky situations.
Plus, it fits right in with India's push for homegrown robotics through the IndiaAI Mission.
Basically: smarter tech, safer jobs.