#ThisDayThatYear: Record-breaking winter storm hits US, causes widespread power outages
January 2026 brought wild weather swings around the world—think intense snowstorms, record heatwaves, and freezing cold snaps.
North America got hit especially hard, with a massive winter storm producing a large swath of snowfall ranging from 1-2 feet from Texas to Maine, and in some places breaking daily snowfall records while causing widespread damaging ice.
Effects of the storm and climate change
This extreme month led to 115 deaths, over a million people losing power, and huge flight delays.
Australia endured dual heatwaves with dangerous, fire-prone conditions, while the US broke more high-temperature records than lows.
With climate change making weather less predictable, these extremes are becoming the new normal—and they're already disrupting daily life for millions.