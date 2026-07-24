Thomas Dohmke launches Entire, AI platform mirroring Git in India
Thomas Dohmke, who used to lead GitHub, just launched Entire, a new AI-driven platform for developers in India.
Its standout feature is the Distributed Git Network, which lets you host or mirror code repositories locally.
This means faster access and compliance with India's data laws, making coding smoother for everyone.
Entire claims AI-native India data residency
Entire claims to be the first AI-native platform focused on Indian data residency.
Developers can keep working even if global connections drop, thanks to local mirroring. It also speeds up cloning code, over three times faster than GitHub, and handles nearly 570,000 clones per hour.
The company is supporting Indian startups with its Founding Builders Programme and plans to hire remote talent across the country.
Most of its software is actually built by AI agents guided by human engineers.