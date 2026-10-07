Thomas Dohmke launches entire, decentralized GitHub alternative for AI coding

Entire mirrors your repos across regional hubs for faster speeds and fewer traffic bottlenecks.

It works smoothly with AI coding assistants like Copilot and Codex, using a "semantic memory layer" to catch errors early.

In early tests, it handled about 570,000 clones an hour, benchmarking up to 25x ahead of other Git competitors' claims.

More features (like private repos) are coming soon, but users are advised to stay informed before jumping in.

Sign-ups are open via wait list if you want first dibs.