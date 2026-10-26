Thomas Dohmke launches entire platform for human AI coding collaboration
Technology
Thomas Dohmke, who used to run GitHub, just introduced Entire, a fresh platform where humans and AI can code together more easily.
Entire is all about speeding up teamwork by letting AI-generated code blend in quickly.
The timing is interesting, too: it launched right before GitHub's big developer conference.
Entire includes continuous memory and trails
Backed by $60 million in funding, Entire brings features like Trails for automated AI code reviews and super-fast distributed Git hosting, up to 89 times faster than GitHub and six times faster than Cursor Origin.
There is also Continuous Memory, so AI helpers can remember previous sessions and work smarter.
While it is starting out for dev teams using AI, the plan is to open things up for open-source maintainers and large companies too.