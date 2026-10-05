Thomas Dohmke launches Entire to let developers host code globally

Entire plugs right into tools like Codex and GitHub Copilot, so developers can keep their workflow smooth.

It uses a "semantic memory layer" to catch agent mistakes and help teams spot issues faster.

In early tests, it handled huge traffic without breaking a sweat: think 570,000 clones an hour!

Looking ahead, the plan is to let users create new repositories directly on Entire and fully decentralize everything for better data control.

Just a heads-up: since there is always risk in building on top of a service that could lose funding and shut down without much warning, there are some long-term risks around funding, but its global approach could be a real game-changer for coders tired of traditional platforms.