Thomas Dohmke launches Entire to let developers host code globally
Thomas Dohmke, former GitHub CEO, just launched Entire, a fresh take on Git networks.
After seeing GitHub struggle with outages from heavy "vibe coding" and AI agents crowding US servers, Dohmke's solution is to let developers host code anywhere in the world for faster speeds and fewer risks.
The preview went live on July 8, 2026.
Entire integrates GitHub Copilot and Codex
Entire plugs right into tools like Codex and GitHub Copilot, so developers can keep their workflow smooth.
It uses a "semantic memory layer" to catch agent mistakes and help teams spot issues faster.
In early tests, it handled huge traffic without breaking a sweat: think 570,000 clones an hour!
Looking ahead, the plan is to let users create new repositories directly on Entire and fully decentralize everything for better data control.
Just a heads-up: since there is always risk in building on top of a service that could lose funding and shut down without much warning, there are some long-term risks around funding, but its global approach could be a real game-changer for coders tired of traditional platforms.