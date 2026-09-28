THORChain refused Bitget's request after $388 million loss, hacker swapped $6.3 million

THORChain defends its policy of allowing anyone to use the network and rejecting selective freezes and blocklists, though it does have emergency shutdown controls for major threats (like when it paused operations during a exploit in May).

Bitget is still tracking the stolen assets and even offered a 5% bounty for their return.

This whole episode has kicked off a bigger debate: should decentralized platforms ever step in when hacks happen, or stay totally neutral?