Three Indian-origin researchers receive Argonne 2025 Outstanding Postdoctoral Performance Awards

Fuel design, Aurora twin, LLM efficiency

Yalamanchi is using machine learning to design better fuel molecules and smarter AI models.

Shilpika built a digital twin for Aurora (one of the world's most powerful exascale supercomputers) to make it more reliable and efficient.

Chitty-Venkata is making large language models faster and greener with smart techniques like pruning and quantization.

Their innovations are tackling some seriously tough tech challenges!