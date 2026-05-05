Three Indian-origin researchers receive Argonne 2025 Outstanding Postdoctoral Performance Awards
Three Indian-origin researchers, Kiran Kumar Yalamanchi, FNU Shilpika, and Krishna Teja Chitty-Venkata, just picked up the 2025 Outstanding Postdoctoral Performance Awards from Argonne National Laboratory.
Their work is pushing the boundaries in AI, supercomputing, and clean-energy technology, areas that are shaping the future of US energy and security.
Fuel design, Aurora twin, LLM efficiency
Yalamanchi is using machine learning to design better fuel molecules and smarter AI models.
Shilpika built a digital twin for Aurora (one of the world's most powerful exascale supercomputers) to make it more reliable and efficient.
Chitty-Venkata is making large language models faster and greener with smart techniques like pruning and quantization.
Their innovations are tackling some seriously tough tech challenges!