Thwaites Glacier melting faster, could add 1.2-inch by 2100
Technology
The Thwaites Glacier (nicknamed the "Doomsday Glacier") is melting much faster than scientists thought, according to a new study.
Researchers now say it could raise global sea levels by up to 1.2-inch by 2100, which is twice as much as earlier predictions.
That may not sound huge, but for coastal cities, even small rises can make a big difference.
Thwaites collapse could worsen coastal flooding
Thwaites is about the size of Florida and already causes around 4% of worldwide sea level rise.
The study used a new technique that looks at how the glacier connects with the ocean floor, a key factor in its rapid retreat.
Scientists warn that if Thwaites collapses completely, flooding risks for coastal areas everywhere could get much worse, making strong climate action more important than ever.