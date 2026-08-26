Tiangong Ultra sprints 100m in 8.64s at Beijing 'Robot Olympics'
Technology
The "Robot Olympics" just wrapped up in Beijing, and the big headline is Tiangong Ultra, a humanoid robot, running 100 meters in just 8.64 seconds.
That's faster than Usain Bolt's legendary 9.58-second record from 2009!
More than 2,000 robots from 666 teams, most of them Chinese, competed, but Tiangong Ultra's sprint really stole the show.
AI and robots show movement improvements
Tiangong Ultra kept getting quicker with each run, showing how fast robotics and AI tech are evolving.
The event featured everything from athletic races to factory and emergency challenges, with spectators noticing big leaps in robot balance and movement since last time.
He Wang, founder and chief technology officer of Galbot, said it would provide a huge boost for industry development.