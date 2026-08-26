Tiangong Ultra sprints 100m in 8.64s at Beijing 'Robot Olympics'

The "Robot Olympics" just wrapped up in Beijing, and the big headline is Tiangong Ultra, a humanoid robot, running 100 meters in just 8.64 seconds.

That's faster than Usain Bolt's legendary 9.58-second record from 2009!

More than 2,000 robots from 666 teams, most of them Chinese, competed, but Tiangong Ultra's sprint really stole the show.