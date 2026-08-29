Is the Tibetan Plateau becoming more unstable?
What's the story
A recent study has shown that "Asia's water tower," the Tibetan Plateau, is becoming more unstable and unpredictable. The research, published in Nature Communications, looked at the entropy of the region to measure how much disorder was building up in this complex system. The findings come just days before a catastrophic flash flood hit the Nepal-Tibet border, killing hundreds and causing widespread destruction.
Future risks
Countries along the Himalayas at higher risk
Chen Xiaosong, the study's lead author, warned that from now until the end of this century, "the increase of soil water and the intensification of glacier melting [in the Tibetan Plateau] will constantly trigger such geological disasters."
This prediction indicates that countries along the Himalayas could be at a higher risk.
"India will definitely be affected, but specific impacts still require further analysis and research," Chen added.
Research details
Study on soil moisture system
Chen's team studied the soil moisture system of the Tibetan Plateau from 2000 to 2024.
This system is closely related to water and climate patterns that impact nearly two billion people in South and East Asia.
The research highlights how changes in this region could have far-reaching effects on these people.