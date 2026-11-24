Tidal removing more than 29 million AI tracks December 9
Tidal is cracking down on fully AI-generated music after seeing a huge spike (more than 43% of recent uploads were made by AI).
Starting December 9, the platform will remove more than 29 million AI-created tracks, aiming to keep its music library focused on human artists.
Tidal bans 100% AI track distribution
Tidal will ban distribution services from delivering 100% AI-generated tracks and reject any tracks marked as entirely AI-made in their metadata.
This follows earlier steps to demonetize AI music and lines up with other platforms like Bandcamp, which also bans AI songs.
Meanwhile, some services just label or let users filter out AI tracks, and music labels are still exploring how to work with this tech.