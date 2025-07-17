TikTok faces new data access complaints
On July 17, 2025, privacy group Noyb filed new complaints against TikTok, AliExpress, and WeChat for allegedly ignoring EU rules about letting users access their own data.
These apps are being investigated in Greece, Belgium, and the Netherlands—just months after they were accused of sending Europeans's info to China without permission.
Chinese apps could be riskier than US ones: Noyb
Earlier this year, TikTok got hit with a €530 million fine for moving European user data to China without proper safeguards or telling people what was happening.
Even after warnings and penalties, Noyb says these companies still aren't playing by the rules.
The group warns that Chinese apps could be even riskier than some US ones when it comes to privacy.
Their message: Europe needs to get serious about protecting your data from being accessed abroad.