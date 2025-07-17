TikTok faces new data access complaints

Chinese apps could be riskier than US ones: Noyb

Earlier this year, TikTok got hit with a €530 million fine for moving European user data to China without proper safeguards or telling people what was happening.

Even after warnings and penalties, Noyb says these companies still aren't playing by the rules.

The group warns that Chinese apps could be even riskier than some US ones when it comes to privacy.

Their message: Europe needs to get serious about protecting your data from being accessed abroad.