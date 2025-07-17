China's pursuit of AI dominance through state funding and open-source strategy

China is now leaning on local chipmakers

A huge reason for this leap? The Chinese government has spent years investing in data centers, hardware, and startups—$8.5 billion so far.

With US tech restrictions in place, China is now leaning on local chipmakers like SMIC to boost Huawei's capabilities.

Plus, by focusing on open-source AI (unlike many US firms), China's making its tech more flexible and appealing worldwide—helping it build influence even as tensions rise.