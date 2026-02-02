TikTok outage during Oracle data center power failure
Technology
TikTok is up and running again in the US after a major outage, thanks to a power failure at an Oracle data center.
For a while, many users — particularly creators — dealt with posting fails, zero views, and slow loading—definitely not the vibe.
TikTok's user data not compromised
TikTok reassured everyone that user data wasn't compromised during the chaos—just some annoying display glitches.
This all went down right as TikTok was changing hands to new US owners in January 2026.
Meanwhile, competitors like Skylight saw their chance and picked up thousands of new users during the week the deal was finalized—a reminder that outages can shake things up fast in social media land.