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TikTok, YouTube 'not safe enough' for kids: UK regulator
Ofcom's findings come amid wider concerns

TikTok, YouTube 'not safe enough' for kids: UK regulator

By Akash Pandey
May 21, 2026
01:49 pm
What's the story

The UK's communications regulator, Ofcom, has flagged TikTok and YouTube as platforms that are "not safe enough" for children. The criticism comes from a new report by the watchdog, which assessed how five major social media and video-sharing platforms have responded to its call for stronger protections for minors. Ofcom's findings come amid wider concerns about children's online safety and the effectiveness of age restrictions on these platforms.

Platform reactions

TikTok, YouTube respond to Ofcom's criticism

In light of Ofcom's report, both TikTok and YouTube have defended their platforms. The former expressed disappointment at the regulator not recognizing its existing safety features, while the latter emphasized its collaboration with child safety experts to create "industry-leading, age-appropriate" experiences for kids. Both platforms highlighted their current measures aimed at ensuring a safer online environment for children.

Regulatory worries

Regulator 'deeply concerned' about lack of action from companies

Ofcom's report noted that TikTok and YouTube have not committed to any major changes to reduce harmful content for kids. The regulator is "deeply concerned" about the lack of action from these companies in preventing underage children from accessing their platforms. A survey by Ofcom found that 84% of kids aged 8-12 still use at least one major service with a minimum age of 13, indicating a need for stricter regulations.

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Expert opinion

Suggestion to use behavioral data for age verification

Online safety researcher Professor Victoria Baines suggested that platforms may have to use more behavioral data, like what a user is watching or engaging with, to verify their age. This comes after Australia's limited success in removing accounts belonging to under-16s following its social media ban. The suggestion highlights the ongoing challenges of enforcing age restrictions on social media platforms.

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Platform commitments

Meta, Snap, Roblox also highlighted in report

Ofcom's report also highlighted the steps taken by Snap, Roblox, and Meta to reduce grooming risks. Snap has agreed to block adult strangers from contacting children by default in the UK and stop encouraging kids to add people they don't know. Roblox will let parents disable direct chat entirely for under-16s while Meta plans to hide teens' Instagram connection lists by default and develop AI tools for detecting likely sexualized conversations in DMs.

Regulatory action

Online safety charity calls for algorithm ban on social media

Andy Burrows, CEO of Molly Rose Foundation, an online safety charity in the UK, has criticized big tech platforms as "complacent and evasive" when it comes to protecting children from preventable harm. He said Ofcom "will be judged by how quickly it can reduce exposure to online harm" and that "a stronger regulator must be accompanied by a conditional ban on personalized algorithms...". The calls for action come as the government considers banning social media for under-16s.

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