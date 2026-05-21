TikTok, YouTube 'not safe enough' for kids: UK regulator

The UK's communications regulator, Ofcom, has flagged TikTok and YouTube as platforms that are "not safe enough" for children. The criticism comes from a new report by the watchdog, which assessed how five major social media and video-sharing platforms have responded to its call for stronger protections for minors. Ofcom's findings come amid wider concerns about children's online safety and the effectiveness of age restrictions on these platforms.

Platform reactions TikTok, YouTube respond to Ofcom's criticism In light of Ofcom's report, both TikTok and YouTube have defended their platforms. The former expressed disappointment at the regulator not recognizing its existing safety features, while the latter emphasized its collaboration with child safety experts to create "industry-leading, age-appropriate" experiences for kids. Both platforms highlighted their current measures aimed at ensuring a safer online environment for children.

Regulatory worries Regulator 'deeply concerned' about lack of action from companies Ofcom's report noted that TikTok and YouTube have not committed to any major changes to reduce harmful content for kids. The regulator is "deeply concerned" about the lack of action from these companies in preventing underage children from accessing their platforms. A survey by Ofcom found that 84% of kids aged 8-12 still use at least one major service with a minimum age of 13, indicating a need for stricter regulations.

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Expert opinion Suggestion to use behavioral data for age verification Online safety researcher Professor Victoria Baines suggested that platforms may have to use more behavioral data, like what a user is watching or engaging with, to verify their age. This comes after Australia's limited success in removing accounts belonging to under-16s following its social media ban. The suggestion highlights the ongoing challenges of enforcing age restrictions on social media platforms.

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Platform commitments Meta, Snap, Roblox also highlighted in report Ofcom's report also highlighted the steps taken by Snap, Roblox, and Meta to reduce grooming risks. Snap has agreed to block adult strangers from contacting children by default in the UK and stop encouraging kids to add people they don't know. Roblox will let parents disable direct chat entirely for under-16s while Meta plans to hide teens' Instagram connection lists by default and develop AI tools for detecting likely sexualized conversations in DMs.