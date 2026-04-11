Tim Cook praises Artemis II iPhone photography after Pacific splashdown Technology Apr 11, 2026

NASA's Artemis II astronauts just got a shoutout from Apple CEO Tim Cook after their safe return on April 10, 2026.

The crew used iPhones to snap jaw-dropping shots of Earth and the Moon during their journey. As Cook put it, "taking iPhone photography to new heights."

This mission marked a big moment: an orbital trip around the Moon, ending with a splashdown in the Pacific.