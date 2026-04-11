Tim Cook praises Artemis II iPhone photography after Pacific splashdown
Technology
NASA's Artemis II astronauts just got a shoutout from Apple CEO Tim Cook after their safe return on April 10, 2026.
The crew used iPhones to snap jaw-dropping shots of Earth and the Moon during their journey. As Cook put it, "taking iPhone photography to new heights."
This mission marked a big moment: an orbital trip around the Moon, ending with a splashdown in the Pacific.
NASA readies Moon south pole landings
Artemis II is NASA's first crewed lunar orbit since Apollo 13, and it sets the stage for even bigger missions ahead.
NASA is now digging into all the data and photos from this flight to prep for future landings, especially in unexplored areas like the Moon's South Pole.