Tim Cook stepping down as Apple CEO, remaining executive chairman
Technology
Big news from Apple: Tim Cook has announced he will step down as CEO on September 1, 2026, after nearly 15 years at the top.
He is not leaving entirely. Cook will stay on as executive chairman, helping shape Apple's future strategy.
Reflecting on his time leading the company since Steve Jobs, Cook called it a privilege to work with such innovative teams and thanked everyone for the journey.
John Ternus named Apple CEO successor
John Ternus, currently senior vice president of hardware engineering (and a key player behind big moves like Apple Silicon), will take over as CEO.
Ternus joined Apple back in 2001 and has been central to many hardware breakthroughs.
Tim Cook calls him a visionary and says he is confident Ternus will keep pushing Apple forward.