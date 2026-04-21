Tim Cook stepping down as Apple CEO, remaining executive chairman Technology Apr 21, 2026

Big news from Apple: Tim Cook has announced he will step down as CEO on September 1, 2026, after nearly 15 years at the top.

He is not leaving entirely. Cook will stay on as executive chairman, helping shape Apple's future strategy.

Reflecting on his time leading the company since Steve Jobs, Cook called it a privilege to work with such innovative teams and thanked everyone for the journey.