TIME spotlights 50 tech and AI leaders including Indian-origin CTOs
TIME just dropped its first "Executives of the Year: Tech & Data" list, spotlighting 50 big names in tech and AI.
Among them are Indian-origin CTOs like Vijaye Raji (OpenAI), Rahul Patil (Anthropic), Amit Puntambekar (Reddit), and Suresh Kumar (Walmart).
Interestingly, Raji and Patil weren't IIT graduates but still made it to the top, showing there's more than one way to break into AI leadership.
Vijaye Raji and Rahul Patil careers
Raji, now OpenAI's chief technology officer of applications, studied at Pondicherry Engineering College before working at Microsoft and Facebook, then selling his startup Statsig.
Patil became Anthropic's chief technical officer after studying at PESIT and Arizona State University, with experience at AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, and Stripe.
Their stories highlight how varied backgrounds can lead to major roles in global tech.