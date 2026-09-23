TIME spotlights 50 tech and AI leaders including Indian-origin CTOs

TIME just dropped its first "Executives of the Year: Tech & Data" list, spotlighting 50 big names in tech and AI.

Among them are Indian-origin CTOs like Vijaye Raji (OpenAI), Rahul Patil (Anthropic), Amit Puntambekar (Reddit), and Suresh Kumar (Walmart).

Interestingly, Raji and Patil weren't IIT graduates but still made it to the top, showing there's more than one way to break into AI leadership.