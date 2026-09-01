Times of India hosts AI Quotient Awards in Mumbai September 10
Big news for tech fans: The Times of India is hosting the AI Quotient Awards in Mumbai on September 10 to celebrate some of the most exciting artificial intelligence innovations happening right now.
A panel of experts, including Harish S Mehta, Neeraj K Gupta, and Sridhar CV, got together virtually last week to check out entries from organizations pushing boundaries in generative AI, smart automation, predictive analytics, and more.
Jury sought scalable responsible AI solutions
The jury looked for projects that are not just innovative but also scalable and actually make a difference in the real world.
They focused on solutions that tackle big challenges responsibly: generative AI, intelligent automation, predictive analytics, secure data governance, and specialized industry solutions.
Winners will be revealed at the Mumbai event on September 10!