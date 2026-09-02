Times of India hosts AI Quotient Awards Mumbai September 10
The Times of India is hosting the AI Quotient Awards in Mumbai on September 10, 2026, to celebrate people and companies leading the way in India's AI scene.
The awards focus on real-world breakthroughs (like generative AI, smart automation, predictive analytics, secure data handling, and industry-specific solutions) that are actually making a difference.
Jury to spotlight ethical, impactful AI
Judges from tech, policy, and investment backgrounds, including NASSCOM Co-founder & First Chairman Harish S Mehta and Former Secretary, Ministry of Finance (DIPAM) Neeraj K Gupta, will highlight ethical and impactful work.
With experts like Amit Khanna (Partner & Lead - Digital & AI, Grant Thornton Bharat) and Anant Vidur Puri (Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners), plus voices from quantum computing and startup sectors, they aim to recognize those shaping a smarter future for India with responsible AI.