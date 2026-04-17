Tinder and Zoom add iris scan verification to confirm identity
Technology
Tinder and Zoom are adding iris-scanning verification to help confirm users' identities and combat bots and deepfake impersonation.
You can scan your eyes through an app or special device to get a "proof of humanity" badge, basically showing you're a real person.
This feature is powered by World, which is part of Tools for Humanity, the start-up co-founded and chaired by Sam Altman.
Iris scans verify users, deter bots
With deepfakes and scams on the rise (remember the $25 million video fraud in Hong Kong in 2024?), both platforms want to make things safer for everyone.
The iris scan checks your unique eye pattern, making it much harder for bots or impersonators to sneak in.
It's all about building more trust while you swipe or video chat.