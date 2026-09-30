Tinder launches Group Hangouts to match friend groups for activities
Technology
Tinder just launched "Group Hangouts," a new feature that lets groups of three to 15 friends match with other groups for shared activities.
Rolling out now in the US and select markets, it's all about making it easier to plan group meetups: just create a group profile, swipe, and if both sides like each other, you get a chat to plan your hangout.
Dating apps trend toward group meetups
"Group Hangouts" builds on last year's Double Date feature and comes as Tinder tries to bring back users after a recent dip.
The app is focusing more on real-world connections and making things safer. You can leave chats or block people if needed.
Bumble has also jumped in with its own "Plans" feature, so it looks like group meetups are officially trending in dating apps.