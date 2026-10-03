TinkerHub Foundation hosts LAYOVER hackathon at TinkerSpace Calicut October 10
Technology
TinkerHub Foundation is throwing an all-night hackathon called LAYOVER on October 10 at TinkerSpace Calicut, running from 6pm to 6am
If you're a student or non-working young person between 15 and 25, you can jump in solo or with a friend to build anything travel-themed: apps, hardware, AI tools, or even games.
It's all about exploring ideas you're passionate about.
LAYOVER registration closes October 6
Up to 200 young creators from Kerala are expected to join in. More than 20 mentors, volunteers, and organizers will be around to help out as teams work through the night.
Projects get judged early next morning, and if your team comes out on top, you'll win a trip to Dubai!
Registration closes October 6 on TinkerHub's website.