TinkerHub Foundation hosts LAYOVER hackathon at TinkerSpace Calicut October 10

TinkerHub Foundation is throwing an all-night hackathon called LAYOVER on October 10 at TinkerSpace Calicut, running from 6pm to 6am

If you're a student or non-working young person between 15 and 25, you can jump in solo or with a friend to build anything travel-themed: apps, hardware, AI tools, or even games.

It's all about exploring ideas you're passionate about.