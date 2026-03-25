Tiny black holes could explain why universe is not empty Technology Mar 25, 2026

Ever wondered why our universe is made of stuff, and not just empty space?

Nikodem Poplawski of the University of New Haven thinks he might have cracked it.

His new theory suggests that right after the Big Bang, tiny black holes formed and may have swallowed large amounts of antimatter, leaving regular matter behind, explaining why we're all here.