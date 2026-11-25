TNPDCIL developing app letting consumers submit meter readings from phones
TNPDCL is developing a new app so you can submit your own electricity meter readings straight from your phone.
This comes after ongoing staff shortages led to mistakes with traditional meter readings, and it is meant to make things easier and more accurate for domestic consumers.
Once the app is released, just download the app, sign up with your consumer number, and you are good to go.
Automatic meter capture addresses billing complaints
The app uses technology similar to fast tag for highways, automatically collecting your meter data and cutting down on billing errors or overcharges.
After many complaints about wrong readings, sometimes even without anyone visiting homes, this digital shift should help TNPDCL work more smoothly and keep customers happier.