Todoist, the task management app, just revealed that a hacker gained access to Todoist's systems between November 22 and 23, 2026; the company reported the incident on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, and the attacker stole data from about 6% of users.

The information taken includes email addresses, password hashes, and when accounts were created.

The attacker got in using stolen credentials, with early users, whose passwords used an older hashing method, among others.