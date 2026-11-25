Todoist breach exposed about 6% users' emails, password hashes
Todoist, the task management app, just revealed that a hacker gained access to Todoist's systems between November 22 and 23, 2026; the company reported the incident on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, and the attacker stole data from about 6% of users.
The information taken includes email addresses, password hashes, and when accounts were created.
The attacker got in using stolen credentials, with early users, whose passwords used an older hashing method, among others.
Todoist resets passwords, disables Outlook add-on
Todoist has already reset passwords for affected users, disabled its Outlook add-on, and is urging affected users to update their login details.
The company's founder and CEO, Amir Salihefendic, apologized for the mess and said the company will take a closer look at why it happened going forward.
With data breaches like this becoming more common in 2026, it's a good reminder to use strong passwords.