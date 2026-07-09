Tokyo-based ispace inks $50 million SpaceX Starship cargo rover deal
Tokyo-based ispace just locked in a $50 million deal to send its Mobile Cargo System (a flat rover that can haul up to 499kg) on SpaceX's Starship, aiming for launch no earlier than 2030.
The mission's timing depends on when Starship is fully ready after its test flights, but if all goes well, it could be a major step for lunar exploration.
ispace plans 3 ULTRA Lander missions
ispace wants to help kickstart a real economy on the Moon by building reliable infrastructure.
While their past two robotic missions (in 2022 and 2025) made it to lunar orbit but missed their landings, they're not giving up.
Alongside this Starship project, ispace plans three more ULTRA Lander missions between 2028 and 2030, all part of their push to make the Moon more accessible for science and business.