Tokyo-based ispace inks $50 million SpaceX Starship cargo rover deal

ispace plans 3 ULTRA Lander missions

ispace wants to help kickstart a real economy on the Moon by building reliable infrastructure.

While their past two robotic missions (in 2022 and 2025) made it to lunar orbit but missed their landings, they're not giving up.

Alongside this Starship project, ispace plans three more ULTRA Lander missions between 2028 and 2030, all part of their push to make the Moon more accessible for science and business.